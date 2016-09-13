TIFF: Prevenge director-star made her horror-comedy while seven months pregnant

What’s tougher than writing, directing, and starring in a movie? How about writing, directing, and starring in a movie while pregnant? That’s the feat British actress and filmmaker Alice Lowe accomplished with the horror-comedy Prevenge, which received its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this week and also happens to be her directorial debut.

“I had wanted to direct for a long time but I had no intention to direct pregnant,” laughs Lowe, who is best known for starring in and co-writing Ben Wheatley’s 2012 serial killer comedy, Sightseers. “That was not my intention: ‘Yeah, I’m going to do my debut feature and there’s not enough challenges — I need to be pregnant as well!'”

In Prevenge, Lowe plays a character named Ruth, who starts killing the people she believes were responsible for the death of her unborn child’s father. The chief person urging her on her homicidal way? The aforementioned unborn child, with whom Ruth seems to have a telepathic connection.

“I made a low-budget feature [Black Mountain Poets] over five days with a director called Jamie Adams,” Lowe explains of the film’s beginnings. “Jamie got in contact with me and said, ‘Do you want to do another one, as a writer?’ I was like, ‘In theory, I would love to, but I’m pregnant, and I just don’t think it’s viable.’ I went away and I thought, What am I doing? I’m worried about work, I’m worried about money. Why aren’t I using this opportunity? So, I said, ‘Look, if I’m a pregnant character who is taking revenge, I think I can write a pitch for that.’ He was like, ‘That’s a brilliant idea but I think you should direct it.’ [Laughs] I was like, ‘Oh my god, what am I doing, taking this on?’ Because I was so heavily pregnant — I was about six months at this stage — it meant that I had to write it really, really quickly and the preproduction had to happen simultaneously. We filmed two months later, while I was about seven-and-a-half months pregnant.”

Although Lowe didn’t perform any Jackie Chan-style stunts during the shoot, Ruth does commit her bloody crimes in a very hands-on fashion and, in one scene, is repeatedly punched in the face by an intended victim. Given her pregnancy, how did Lowe approach shooting such sequences?

“It’s funny, because we did actually watch Jackie Chan in the edit,” she says. “We were trying to work out how you [take] something that was relatively gentle and make it look more violent. We had to play a lot of those tricks because obviously we did have to be really careful. We were using two different styles of filmmaking. So, when we were doing the scenes with the actors, there were a lot of handheld, documentary-style improvisations. Then, once we were doing the stunts, it was very, very static, and much more composed, to hide the pipes, and tubes, and wires, and sell me being punched in the face — when actually the hands were a foot away from my face. We did use a stunt double in one instance. It was my decision to do everything in camera as much as possible. But I was never going to push myself beyond what I felt comfortable with.”

Lowe oversaw the film’s post-production after giving birth to her real-life child, a girl — but she’s not ready to show her daughter the film just yet. “I don’t know, probably when she’s 18,” Lowe says. “The thing about our flat is, we had a midwife come around when she was really small, on one of her standard visits, and she was like, ‘Hmm, that’s a scary picture.’ Because we’ve just got loads of horror posters all over the wall — Argento posters and stuff. I was like, ‘Oh my god, they’re really judging us, because we’ve got this crazy flat.’ She’s growing up surrounded by horror memorabilia. I’m wondering if her tolerance threshold is going to be quite high for horror, as is mine. Maybe I’ll let her watch it earlier. I think it’s more like, Will she think it’s an indictment of how I see her or saw the pregnancy? I think she’ll need a bit of emotional maturity to watch it and realize that I didn’t actually hate being pregnant. I really liked it. I didn’t think you were an evil baby! I thought you were a really nice baby! Yeah, I probably didn’t give that enough thought when I was coming up with the idea.”

As Lowe also played a killer in Sightseers, is there any chance we will see a future film in which her character from that movie battles her character in Prevenge? “Like a face-off?” she laughs. “I’m writing this down! The thing is — I was joking about this at the screening yesterday — I don’t think I have enough credits in Prevenge. I wanted more credits! [Laughs] That would be a way of having myself on the screen for more screen time, would be to play myself twice. I think that’s a good idea!”

Prevenge, which costars Games of Thrones‘ Gemma Whelan and Kate Dickie along with Jo Hartley, screens at TIFF Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. and on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. More details can be found at the festival’s official website.

See a clip from Prevenge below.