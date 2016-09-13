Gwen Stefani is set to produce Kuu Kuu Harajuku, an animated kids show based on Japanese street culture.

Created in collaboration with Nickelodeon, the 26-episode series will trace the musical adventures of girl group HG5, comprised of Love, Angel, Music, Baby, and their leader G. Their names are a nod to Stefani’s debut studio album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., often nicknamed L.A.M.B. In each episode, creatures like angry aliens, NoFun politicians, and hungry monster pets attempt to foil HG5’s concerts, and the girls must outdo them to perform.

“It’s been incredible to see the Harajuku Girls and the world they live in come to life,” Stefani, who has three children of her own, said in a release. “The artwork is so beautiful and the whole series turned out better than I could have ever imagined. I love that this is an animated series for young girls that celebrates creativity, imagination and individuality.”

Nickelodeon

Stefani has a long history with Harajuku, a Tokyo district renowned for its youth culture and fashion. She famously penned 2004’s “Harajuku Girls” as an ode to the area. Though it was met with heavy backlash, Stefani has stood by the song in the decade since.

“There’s always going to be two sides to everything. For me, everything that I did with the ‘Harajuku Girls’ was just a pure compliment and being a fan,” she told Time in 2014. “It’s a beautiful thing in the world, how our cultures come together. I don’t feel like I did anything but share that love.”

Kuu Kuu Harajuku will premiere Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon, and will continue into a regular timeslot of Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. ET. Watch the trailer above.