Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Louis C.K. to perform at Stand Up for Heroes

Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Louis C.K., Jim Gaffigan, and Bruce Springsteen are all ready to Stand Up for Heroes.

The Stand Up for Heroes benefit, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, benefits ill and injured American veterans and their families. Presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival, which runs from Nov. 1 to 6 in New York City, this year’s show will include a few surprise guests in addition to the impressive slate of comedians and musical acts.

“We look forward to Stand Up for Heroes each year not only because it’s grown into New York’s biggest night of comedy and music, but because a decade of laughter has translated into a lifetime of immeasurable support for our nation’s injured heroes,” writes Bob Woodruff, co-founder and ABC news correspondent. “As we commemorate the 15th anniversary of 9/11 and the wars that have followed, it’s important not to lose sight of the fact that a small percentage of our population stood up for us—it’s now our turn to stand up for them.”

Stand Up for Heroes will take place on Nov. 1 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon ET.