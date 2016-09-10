Awards season is beginning to take shape as we move through the film festival circuit, and the awards from the 2016 Venice Film Festival put a spotlight on a few early standouts.

Winning the coveted Golden Lion is Filipino director Lav Diaz, who helmed The Woman Who Left, a film about life after prison for a wrongly convicted school teacher. Last year, the award went to Desde allá (From Afar) from Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas.

Other big wins went to Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals and Emma Stone for her performance in La La Land. Ford won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize for his second feature film, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams, while Stone earned the Coppa Volpi award for Best Actress for her turn opposite Ryan Gosling in the Damian Chazelle film.

Elsewhere, Noah Oppenheim won the best screenplay award for his work on Jackie, which stars Natalie Portman as First Lady Jackie Kennedy, and Ana Lily Amirpour’s buzzworthy The Bad Batch won the Special Jury Prize.

Here is the full list of winners.

Venice 73

Golden Lion: The Woman Who Left (Lav Diaz)

Silver Lion for Best Director (tie): Andrei Konchalovsky (Paradise), Amat Escalante (The Untamed)

Grand Jury Prize: Nocturnal Animals (Tom Ford)

Volpi Cup for Best Actor: Oscar Martinez (El Cuidadano Ilustre)

Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: Paula Beer (Franz)

Best Screenplay: Noah Oppenheim (Jackie)

Special Jury Prize: The Bad Batch (Ana Lily Amirpour)

Venice Horizons

Best Film: Liberami (Federica Di Giacomo)

Best Director: Fien Troch (Home)

Special Jury Prize: Big Big World (Reha Erdem)

Best Actress: Ruth Díaz (Tarde Para La Ira)

Best Actor: Nuno Lopes (São Jorge)

Best Screenplay: Wang Bing (Bitter Money)

Best Short Film: “La Voz Perdida” (Marcelo Martinessi)

Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film: The Last of Us (Ala Eddine Slim)

Venice Classics

Best Documentary on Cinema: Le Concours (Claire Simon)

Best Restoration: Break Up – L’Uomo dei Cinque Palloni (Marco Ferreri)