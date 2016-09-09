This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Nothing like Snapchatting through a crisis, right Kendall and Kylie Jenner?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians siblings got stuck in an elevator on their way to a New York Fashion Week event on Thursday evening, and they recorded the entire moment for fans and followers.

Luckily though, Kendall, 20, and Kylie, 19, had two of their BFFs with them for company. Hailey Baldwin and Jordyn Woods were also in the elevator as seen by Snapchat clips. Together the foursome rationed a granola bar during their 20-minute ordeal.

“So my worst nightmare just happened. We are stuck in the elevator,” the Lip Kit mogul can be heard telling the camera.

“We’re actually stuck in an elevator in real life, I never thought this would actually happen, I’m genuinely so terrified,” the Vogue cover model described in her videos.

Thankfully, firefighters came shortly after to rescue the ladies.

The reality star sisters concluded their ordeal by taking a group photo with FDNY members who helped them out of the elevator.