Andrew Bird and Natalie Morales release heartbreaking video about gun violence

Everytown For Gun Safety teamed up with Andrew Bird and actor and director Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation, Girls) for a heartbreaking anti-gun violence video.

The video, directed by Morales, is set to Bird’s cerebral song “Pulaski at Night” about his hometown of Chicago. The song, from his EP I Want to See Pulaski at Night, is a fitting choice: Everytown reports that this year, Chicago will likely have more homicides than it has in more than a decade and the majority of the city’s homicides involve guns.

The video follows a young black boy whose school day is suddenly interrupted by a lockdown drill. He tries to shake off the scary event and go on with his day, but on his way home, he passes two memorials for young people lost to gun violence.

Everytown For Gun Safety is the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country. Bird and Morales are both members. “The rhetoric around gun violence has gotten so reactionary that it seems no one is talking sense,” writes Bird. “Everytown is an organization that is talking sense, making points that no one can argue with. It’s not only the shameful body count in this country but the psychic toll that gun violence is taking on our citizens, especially young people.”

Bird will donate $1 from every ticket sold for his US tour to Everytown. He also created an special edition orange Are You Serious shirt as part of the Wear Orange campaign.