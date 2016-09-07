Gilmore Girls: See the first page of the reboot script

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 7 run date 10/05/00-05/15/07 performer Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Keiko Agena, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki, Scott Patterson, Liz Torres, Yanic Truesdale, Milo Ventimiglia guest performer Rob Estes broadcaster The CW, WB genre Drama, Comedy

When the Gilmore Girls revival was announced, there was a ton of excitement… and just a little bit of trepidation. Would Luke and Lorelei end up together? Would Rory and… Jess? Dean? Logan? How would everyone deal with Edward Herrmann’s death? Would Sookie show up? Well, Lauren Graham was just as nervous the rest of us superfans when she received the scripts.

“I didn’t read the last episode for the longest time because I was scared,” she says. “I loved how everything was teed up in the first three and I, carrying the burden of everybody in my mind, was like, ‘Oh God, what’s going to happen?’ And to me, it was deeply satisfying — and also it answered questions I didn’t even think of. I thought, ‘Oh how perfect, wow. I wouldn’t even have wondered that.”

“I read the first three in one sitting,” Alexis Bledel admits. “I was on page 7 or 8 when I remembered: Of course, this is that inviting town where everything is so familiar. And I felt like I was enveloped back into that time and place; wherever it exists in people’s imaginations, I was reminded of where it was in mine. It was so easy to just jump back in and get to work. Which is lucky — because I had to the next day.”

Adds Graham, “Part of what was surreal was that we didn’t have much time to look forward to it and prepare. We had wanted to do it for a while, but the amount of time in which it became a reality was really short.”

While most people want to get the last laugh, Graham was more interested in the first one, which came courtesy of a jab at Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop. “I just felt like that’s so quintessentially Amy and Lorelai,” recalls Graham. “It was then that I was like, ‘We’re going to be okay.'”

Above, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino exclusively shares the very first page of the script for the first episode, “Winter.”

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life arrives on Netflix on Nov. 25.