Bon Iver's Justin Vernon is done showing his face

Being friends with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has some perks: the first being that you get to hang out with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, and the second being that you get to see his face — one he obscures in recent press photos.

“I don’t really love meeting too many people, because I don’t have time to be their friend,” he said at a Friday press conference promoting the band’s new album, Pitchfork reports. “Faces are for friends only.”

Aside from sharing his views on friendship, Vernon also detailed the upcoming record — titled 22, A Million — and explained the uncredited Stevie Nicks sample on new track “10 d E A T h b R E a S T ⚄ ⚄.”

“She requested that we not talk about it in the liner notes … Mostly didn’t want to get asked about working together when we didn’t work together. And I totally get that,” he said. “It’s from my favorite YouTube video of all time. It’s just her warming up in 1981 getting her hair did and singing her song ‘Wild Heart,’ which in my opinion was never properly recorded. There’s this beautiful YouTube of her singing and someone offstage singing harmony. It’s just the best piece of music.”

Along with “10 d E A T h b R E a S T ⚄ ⚄,” Bon Iver have also released “22 (OVER S∞∞N)” and “33 ‘GOD'” off 22, A Million. The album arrives Sept. 30. Read more from the press conference here.