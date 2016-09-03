Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children: Eva Green, Asa Butterfield feature in new clip

September 03, 2016 at 07:14 PM EDT

Things are getting really loopy over at Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

A new clip released Saturday from the Tim Burton-directed movie features Eva Green as the titular school headmaster explaining to Asa Butterfield’s Jake, who recently discovered the refuge for people with unusual abilities, how she is able to manipulate time and protect everyone there from the powerful, hidden enemies who seek them. “We choose a safe place, a safe day, and create a loop,” she tells the young man, who soon learns he is also peculiar. “A loop is of the last 24 hours. Reset the loop and the day is yours to live in again. Reset it daily and you can stay there forever.” But not everything is as it seems, as Jake will discover. 

The loop explanation clip arrives as the movie celebrates “Loop Day.” On Saturday, fans who tweet photos to @peregrinesmovie using the hashtag #StayPeculiar will in return receive their Peculiar Portrait in Miss Peregrine’s Home. Mobile users can visit StayPeculiar.com to browse peculiarities from around the world.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children — in theaters Sept. 30 — also stars Chris O’Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Terence Stamp, Ella Purnell, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson. 

Check out the clip, above, as well as new looping GIFs of the some of the characters, below. 

