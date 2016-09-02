Special effects produced via CGI has increasingly engulfed 21st century cinema, lending otherwordly visuals to the likes of the Wachowskis’ The Matrix (1999), James Cameron’s Avatar (2008), and 2016’s Bill Murray-starring Jungle Book remake. But the effects have been changing the way we see film for over a century, and a new video retraces how the technique has evolved over the last 116 years.

Cut together by filmmaker Vugar Efendi, the three-minute montage captures stop-motion animation from movies past, including the acclaimed 1933 King Kong original, George Lucas’ impressive Star Wars trilogy (1977-83), and, more recently, Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009). It’s an incredible retrospective on how movie magic has transformed.

Watch the video below.