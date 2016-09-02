This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Dax Shepard is grateful for the promises he’s keeping to himself – and his family.

The actor posted a heartfelt tweet Thursday sharing another landmark in his sobriety journey, noting how the decision to get clean led him to wife Kristen Bell and their family.

Shepard, 41, marked the occasion in the tweet, writing that “12 years ago today I came out of my last toxic, life threatening stupor. I now have a wife & babies & some self-esteem #gratitude #promises.”

Shepard has been open in the past about his struggles with addiction and Bell recently shared that her husband’s experience has changed her own world view.

“Seeing the world through his eyes has really opened mine to knowing that it is a disease and nobody is choosing to drink more than others,” said Bell, 35. “They are doing it because of a variety of reasons and they deserve the attention of a mental health professional, and not the county jail or however else we’re choosing to pretend we’re fixing the problem.”

Bell added that as parents, they are focused on making sure to ingrain the same sense of open-mindedness into their daughters, Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 1.

“I am trying to teach my kids not be stunted by country lines, language barriers, or religious boundaries. And that all human beings, and everyone in the world is part of someone’s family and they should be treated as such. It’s so simple to get caught up in lines that divide us. Why are you different? I think it’s important to remind ourselves that we are all the same and everyone is doing the best they can with what they have.”