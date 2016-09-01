Jon Stewart jams out at Bruce Springsteen concert

Jon Stewart has had a pretty good summer. He visited Stephen Colbert and took a moment to have a “polite discussion” about Donald Trump, stopped by Larry Wilmore’s final show and WWE SummerSlam. He continued the party this week when he jammed out to the sounds of his old pal Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band at yet another marathon set at MetLife Stadium Monday night.

Stewart and Springsteen go way back and the Boss even performed on the final night of Stewart’s hosting gig on The Daily Show. A fan caught Stewart with his wife Tracey clearly in the midst Springsteen classic “Born to Run.” The fan captioned his Instagram post, “An old friend enjoying Born to Run- miss him every night this year!”