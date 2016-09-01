Jon Stewart jams out at Bruce Springsteen concert

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Allison Sadlier
September 01, 2016 at 05:45 PM EDT

Jon Stewart has had a pretty good summer. He visited Stephen Colbert and took a moment to have a “polite discussion” about Donald Trump, stopped by Larry Wilmore’s final show and WWE SummerSlam. He continued the party this week when he jammed out to the sounds of his old pal Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band at yet another marathon set at MetLife Stadium Monday night.

Stewart and Springsteen go way back and the Boss even performed on the final night of Stewart’s hosting gig on The Daily Show. A fan caught Stewart with his wife Tracey clearly in the midst Springsteen classic “Born to Run.” The fan captioned his Instagram post, “An old friend enjoying Born to Run- miss him every night this year!”

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now