type TV Show genre Comedy run date 09/24/14 creator Kenya Barris performer Anthony Anderson, Miles Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Yara Shahidi broadcaster ABC seasons 4 Current Status In Season

Daveed Diggs may be a Tony Award winner thanks to his dual roles as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the acclaimed musical Hamilton, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t still “squeal a little bit” when he nabbed a guest role on season 3 of ABC’s Black-ish. The 34-year-old actor will play Johan, the hipster brother of Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross), in an arc that begins Sept. 28 and will last at least six episodes. (It also, apparently, includes some hairstyling).

Diggs says the Emmy-nominated sitcom is his only must-see TV show. “It’s kinda the only thing on TV I’m excited to watch the day it comes out,” Diggs tells EW. “Who watches TV like that anymore?”

As a mixed-race musician from Oakland, Calif., he already had an affinity for Ross’ crunchy granola character. “We were post-race before there was post-race,” he quips.

Diggs also finds a great degree of joy in playing the recent Ivy League grad, a bohemian with more interest in free-trade organic foods than pursuing a traditional career, seen in the exclusive first-look photo above. “He’s an interesting foil for Dre [Anthony Anderson],” says Diggs. “He’s kind of a harbinger of doom in terms of what these kids could grow up to be: this kind of post-race, out-of-touch guy who’s behaving as if all of these hardships are over and nothing is wrong.”

“He’s amazing,” adds Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. “He doesn’t want to settle on a career that he’s not passionate about and it drives Dre crazy.”

But will Barris utilize Diggs musical skills? The duo is mum on any details but Diggs does confirm one thing about Black-ish many fans will be happy to hear: “It’s actually as cool as you want it to be,” he says.

“You know how sometimes when you meet somebody who you’ve idolized for awhile and they don’t turn out to be that cool of a person. Everything about working on Black-ish is exactly as fun as it is to watch the show. It sort of reaffirmed the thing that I generally believe in, which is when making art you should create the working environment that you want to be reflected in the art itself.”

If Lafayette thinks you’re cool, it’s gotta be true.

Black-ish season 3 premieres Sept. 21 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

