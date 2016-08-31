You’ve read about this year’s Poppys Awards, which honors the shows and actors that were snubbed by the Emmys. You’ve seen the nominees in action. And now, we have one last thing to help you decide how to cast your vote: campaign posters for each nominee in the major acting categories.
We get that it’s a tough decision, so hopefully these will help you make up your mind. Remember to vote for your favorite drama, comedy, and limited series/movie nominees by September 9. The winners will be revealed on September 13.
Best Actor, Drama
Best Actress, Drama
Best Actor, Comedy
Best Actress, Comedy
Best Actor, Limited Series/Movie
Best Actress, Limited Series/Movie
Comments