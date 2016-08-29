Pretty Little Liars will end with season 7

type TV Show genre Drama run date 06/14/11 performer Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell broadcaster Freeform seasons 7 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

It’s official: Once the mystery of Uber A is solved, viewers will leave Rosewood for good. Translation? Season 7 will be the last season of Pretty Little Liars.

With the season 7 summer finale airing Tuesday, the show will return in 2017 with 10 final episodes that will (hopefully) answer any and all questions left after seven years of threatening text messages, kidnappings, and murders. According to a press release, the final episodes will continue the tradition of bringing back familiar faces, including Wren — which we already knew about — Pastor Ted, Jenna, Paige, and Sydney.

The promise of a #PLLWedding is still in the works as well. All of that will take place before season 7 ends with a two-hour event.

“It’s been an honor to work with such a talented cast and crew over the last seven years,” showrunner Marlene King said in a statement. “We are a family, and it will be hard to say goodbye to a show that has made such an impact on young audiences and been a mouthpiece for cultural change. I’m excited for fans to finally have all of their questions answered, and I believe they will be satisfied with the wild ride that is our last ten episodes.”

King was joined by show stars Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, Ashley Benson, and Shay Mitchell on the show’s Facebook page where they announced the news.

RELATED: Canceled TV Shows That Ended on Major Cliffhangers

https://www.facebook.com/

King promised more romance when the show returns for the back half of season 7 in April 2017. She also revealed that she will be directing the series finale herself.

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.