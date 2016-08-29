Kevin Hart enlists Halle Berry as his Bond girl in new What Now trailer

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 96 minutes release date 10/14/16 performer Kevin Hart genre Stand-Up Comedy

In the new trailer for Kevin Hart’s upcoming stand-up movie What Now?, the comedian fails miserably as a superspy — but at least he has a truly impressive Bond girl in Halle Berry.

Although What Now? is billed as a stand-up special, both this and the first trailer for the film have also included cinematic scenes of Hart at a casino. Between clips of Hart’s act, the trailer shows the comedian confronting a mafia boss alongside a reluctant Berry, and then screaming and crying after becoming covered in blood as the result of a fight. When asked where she was during the fight scene, Berry coolly responds, “Kevin, I’m Halle Berry. I don’t get messed up.”

And Berry isn’t the only celebrity to pop up in the trailer: Toward the end, Hart sits across a poker table from Don Cheadle, whom he antagonizes by making fun of the actor’s Iron Man character, War Machine. “My name’s Don Cheadle and I’m mad because I’m not Iron Man; I’m the black Iron Man and I’m rusty,” Hart snottily mimics, causing Cheadle to jump across the table at him.

Though it’s unclear whether these cinematic elements will be a part of What Now?, what we do know is that the movie will center on Hart’s historic stand-up set from 2015, in which he became the first comedian to sell out a football stadium. While touring last year, Hart booked Lincoln Financial Field for his date in his hometown of Philadelphia, and wound up selling the 53,000-seat stadium out.

Kevin Hart: What Now? hits theaters on Oct. 14. See the trailer above.