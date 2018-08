Beyoncé completely dominated the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, and the internet definitely took notice.

Following her epic performance, which included five tracks from her album Lemonade, Twitter was on fire with memes showing fans “dead,” sweaty, crying, and ready to send a sympathy card to Britney Spears, who had to follow the performance that concluded with dancers dropping to the ground in the formation of the gender symbol for women.

I'm tweeting from the dead. #VMAs 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 — Tanner Davenport (@literallytanner) August 29, 2016

GO OFF BEYONCÉ #RIPVMAStage 🍋🙌🏾 — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) August 29, 2016

Yo @Beyonce left me 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) August 29, 2016

@BEYONCE SO WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO SAY AT MY FUNERAL NOW THAT YOU'VE KILLED ME? pic.twitter.com/kpy392UQyN — Petty Crocker (@HeySheridan) August 29, 2016

what did we do to deserve beyoncé #VMAs pic.twitter.com/pcdWSBHcUZ — molly 🦋 (@vesoryllom) August 29, 2016

All the Performances aftet Bey Be like…. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ooGLC9Toqf — Trey Jordans (@LGJRDNS) August 29, 2016

Whoever scheduled that for after Beyoncé … pic.twitter.com/aGl1OGg5DJ — Joanna Simkin (@JoannaSimkin) August 29, 2016

#VMAs I actually feel bad for Britney…. She shouldn't have had to follow Beyoncé's performance. — M + T (@music_traveling) August 29, 2016