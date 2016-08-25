Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race

Logo, 8 p.m.

Drag Race is back with a special 90-minute premiere, but there’s a big twist this season: RuPaul will no longer eliminate any queens. But someone will — check out our exclusive preview clip from the premiere to find out what the heck is going on.

SEASON PREMIERE

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

CMT, 9 p.m.

Sigh… another year, another NFL season where I don’t make the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad.

SERIES DEBUT

Desert Flippers

HGTV, 11 p.m.

As you might expect, it’s more or less like all the other HGTV shows, but in the desert. All the houses are in Palm Springs, California, so the show might actually come in handy for when you’re looking to book your next Coachella Airbnb.

BABS & BALDWIN

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

NBC, 11:35 p.m.

Barbra Streisand and Alec Baldwin have been quite the pair lately. Babs recently released a video of the two of them belting out a duet of Stephen Sondheim’s “The Best Thing That Ever Has Happened” — and now the duo will perform it together for Fallon.