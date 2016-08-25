Kanye West to attend the VMAs on Sunday

Kanye West, who last year at the VMAs expressed a desire to run for president in 2020, will return to the MTV awards show this year, a spokesperson for the network confirmed to EW.

It’s no surprise West will show up for the broadcast, since his controversial “Famous” video is up for Video of the Year and Best Male Video. But his appearance was only confirmed after MTV announced that his wife Kim Kardashian will be one of the show’s presenters.

West’s (obviously) been at the center of some of the VMAs’ most talked-about moments, especially when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the 2009 show and told the world that Beyoncé should have won the award. (Seven years later, we’re still talking about it.)

And last year, West accepted the Video Vanguard Award with a long-winded speech that ended with this declaration: “As you probably could’ve guessed by this moment, I have decided, in 2020, to run for president.”

See you Sunday, Kanye.