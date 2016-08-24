Which Harry Potter house am I in?

The Sorting Hat is taking time off, so we’ve composed a quiz to do its job in the meantime. Accio your favorite quiz-taking quill and scroll down to get Sorted…

The Sorting Hat, bless its frayed brim,

Is taking a quick rest

So in the interim, we think

A placeholder is best.

New Hogwarts students, worry not!

We’ll find a home for you

But instead of that charmed chapeau

This quiz will have to do.

There are four Houses, blah blah blah…

Of course, you know the drill!

But we’re obliged (apologies!)

To list their merits still.

We all wish we were Gryffindor —

Don’t lie, you know it’s true!

Harry and co. made it sound like

The only place for you.

But if you’re not so bold and brave

There’s no need to despair!

There are three other Houses here

And they’re all great, we swear!

Now you loved Luna, didn’t you?

She was a Ravenclaw.

If you’ve a strong and brilliant mind

Her House is without flaw.

That Cedric Diggory was dreamy

(Twilight notwithstanding)

So don’t dismiss sweet Hufflepuffs;

Their goodness is outstanding.

And then there’s sneaky Slytherin

Where Draco Malfoy studied.

That bleach-blond brat’s no hero, true,

But hey, his blood’s not muddied!

So come on, step up, one and all!

Whether you’re witch or wiz

It’s time to see where you belong —

To take the Sorting quiz!