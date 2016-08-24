Jon Favreau is hopping aboard Seth MacFarlane’s comedic drama in space.

The Iron Man director, who also helmed this year’s wildly successful The Jungle Book, has been tapped to direct the first episode of Orville, Fox has confirmed. Favreau also will serve as executive producer alongside MacFarlane for that episode, and in a to-be-determined role moving forward.

Created by MacFarlane, the 24th century-set series stars the Family Guy mastermind as Ed, captain of the subpar Orville, which is in Earth’s interstellar fleet. Adrianne Palicki plays Kelly, his ex-wife and newly appointed First Officer. The cast also includes Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, and J Lee as crew members.

The series, which received a 13-episode order this spring, flies into production in January.

Favreau’s TV directing credits include About A Boy, The Office, and Revolution.

Deadline first reported the news.