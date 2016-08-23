type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 90 minutes release date 07/22/16 director Mike Birbiglia genre Comedy

Aware that some of the best movie marketing these days is viral marketing, producers of Mike Birbiglia’s latest movie, Don’t Think Twice, tasked he and his cast with creating such a moment. In this case, it’s meta marketing, all part of a Funny or Die (viral, they hope) video.

The comedy sketch — and film — stars Birbiglia, Gillian Jacobs, Kate Micucci, Tami Sagher, Keegan-Michael Key, and Chris Gethard, all trying to figure out one of the Internet’s great challenges: make a viral video to promote the movie.

Birbiglia also directed this short sketch, which finds the group fighting over how to handle the impossible task. “We’ve been infected by our producers with a special virus that makes us say the meanest things we can think of for no reason,” states Micucci to the gang. “We’ve been infected with a viral video virus.”

The quips and digs fly back and forth, including the entire group telling Jacobs that her “starring” status on a show doesn’t count since its on Netflix. See how the group solves the situation and beats the “virus” in the Funny or Die video, above.

Don’t Think Twice is now in theaters.