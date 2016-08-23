type Movie Current Status In Season

The 9th Life of Louis Drax stars Aiden Longworth as the titular character, a boy who, after surviving eight near-death accidents, plunges off a cliff on his ninth birthday. While the cops investigate the causes of Louis’ latest close-encounter with the Grim Reaper and the whereabouts of his father (Aaron Paul), a neurologist played by Jamie Dornan uses unorthodox techniques in an attempt to tap into the child’s unconsciousness.

Directed by Alexandre Aja (Haute Tension, Piranha 3D), the film, from Lionsgate’s Summit Premiere, costars Molly Parker and Oliver Platt, and is released, Sept. 2. You can see the film’s trailer below and an exclusive clip, above.