What’s Aly Raisman doing after Rio?

Apparently mixing gymnastics and football, as she’s recently agreed to go on a double date with Raiders tight end Colton Underwood, and his teammate Andrew East who is married to fellow Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson.

In a video from Yahoo! Sports, Underwood, 24, makes an appearance letting the 22-year-old know that if she’s “ever in San Jose and want to go on a double-date with me and Andrew and Shawn, let me know.”

Raisman is definitely up to it.

“They’ve actually told me about him before — he’s very cute,” she said in the video. “Yeah, I would go on a date with him.”

@Colt3FIVE thanks for the sweet video…. looking forward to meeting you :) — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 21, 2016

Lucky for Underwood, Raisman is scheduled to visit the area within the next month.

Underwood later responded, “Anytime! Looking forward to meeting you too. Safe travels back, see you soon!”

While the pair is ready for their face-to-face meeting, there’s no telling where a date might lead as Raisman — a Massachusetts native — is unsure about having a long-distance boyfriend.

“I’ve never done a long-distance relationship before, so I can’t really say, but obviously it’s more convenient if they’re closer to you,” she said in the video.