Angela and Pam might have had an at-times frosty relationship in The Office, but actresses Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer have nothing but love for each other.

Kinsey shared a nostalgic #TBT photo on Thursday of her and Fischer on set in the very early days of the NBC sitcom. The pic was snapped by Phyllis Smith, the actress who played Phyllis, and her finger is slightly in the frame. Typical Phyllis.

“#tbt to season 1 of #theoffice when I met the gal who would become my anchor through life,” Kinsey wrote. “I love this photo of us giggling on set. I love that Phyllis took it and her finger is covering the lens, I love John [Krasinski] in the background and the back of Rainn [Wilson’s] head.”

Fischer and Kinsey caught up earlier this year for dinner with fellow Office alum Oscar Nunez. Last fall, Fischer and Kinsey met up with Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Office‘s Erin) and Kate Flannery (Meredith) for another mini-reunion.

The Office ended its nine-season run in May 2013.