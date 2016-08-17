Lady Gaga has (finally!) announced a new single.

The Oscar-nominated singer took to Instagram to break the news, posting a colorful collage of images that spell out the song’s title, “Perfect Illusion,” and confirm a September release date. Her official website was also updated to reflect the vivid color scheme accompanying the single’s announcement.

“The song is about modern ecstasy . . . We found our sweet, simple, ragey way of saying it,” Gaga said of the song during a Wednesday appearance at New York City’s iHeartRadio Music Summit. “I get this sick adrenaline rush every time I hear it.”

Gaga is currently prepping her upcoming fifth studio album, known for now as “LG5,” which is set to debut later this year. Producers reportedly working on the project include Mark Ronson, Nile Rodgers, Diane Warren, Giorgio Moroder, RedOne, and Bloodpop.

Earlier this year, Ronson, whom EW can confirm as one of the producers behind “Perfect Illusion,” shared a photo from inside a recording studio, showing Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker standing next to Gaga behind a piano as Bloodpop (hitmaker behind Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”), clad in sunglasses, watched. Ronson captioned the photo with the word “Illusion,” hinting at the title of LG5’s lead single.

Gaga’s last album of original pop material, Artpop, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in 2013. She released a Grammy-winning collaborative jazz album, Cheek to Cheek, with Tony Bennett in 2014.