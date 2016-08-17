James Marsden, Toby Kebbell join Sofia Vergara in The Female Brain

Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images; JB Lacroix/WireImage

James Marsden, Toby Kebbell, and Lucy Punch are among the actors set to join Sofia Vergara in The Female Brain, an ensemble comedy, written and directed by Whitney Cummings.

The film, which is based on the book of the same name by neuropsychiatrist Louann Brizendine, will also star Cummings, Cecily Strong, Blake Griffin, Deon Cole, Beanie Feldstein, Xosha Roquemore, and Chris D’Elia, who starred with Cummings on her NBC sitcom, Whitney.

Vergara’s involvement with the film was already known, and several weeks ago, the Modern Family actress posted photos from the movie’s set.

The Female Brain, which Cummings wrote with Chappelle’s Show co-creator Neal Brennan, follows five couples at different stages of their relationships as they deal with a wide set of problems, including commitment issues, learning to parent, and expressing their feelings.