Things seem to be going pretty well for the future Mr. and Mrs. Kardashian in the opening scenes of the new trailer for their upcoming reality series, Rob & Chyna; Kardashian lovingly tells his bride-to-be, Blac Chyna, he fell in love with her because she seemed “good” and “loyal,” and the pair is all smiles as they hold hands while enjoying the simple pleasures of pre-nuptial bliss.

This is a new E! reality show, however, so all of that changes. Fast.

“Are you still texting bitches? Yes or no!?” Chyna yells into a telephone shortly before (angrily) tossing a bouquet of flowers into a swimming pool.

“They’re cute, they’re complicated, and they’re about to become family,” the trailer’s narrator states, teasing appearances by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and a handful of his famous siblings.

“That Rob wants to be so public blows my mind,” Khloé Kardashian says to an offscreen party, seemingly referencing her younger brother’s decision to star in the six-episde docuseries, which follows the youngest Kardashian child’s relationship with Chyna, from their engagement to the latter’s pregnancy.

“Are you ready to be a daddy?” Chyna asks as Kardashian kisses her stomach. Adorable?

Rob & Chyna‘s series premiere airs Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on E! Watch new footage from the series in the trailer, below.