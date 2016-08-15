Transparent creator Jill Soloway to produce Amazon musical comedy

Jill Soloway is set to executive-produce a musical comedy for Amazon, EW has confirmed.

The as-yet-untitled series follows a woman’s search for love and self-discovery in Los Angeles. Ethan Kuperberg, a writer for Soloway’s award-winning Amazon series Transparent, will pen the script.

The show joins a bevy of projects Soloway has added to her Amazon slate in recent months. The pilot for I Love Dick, her upcoming comedy starring Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn, will stream on the service Aug. 19, and she’s already set to produce an adaptation of Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s novel The Nest. She’ll also co-write and direct Ten Aker Wood, a female-centric film following a recently separated woman who leaves her L.A. home, settles on a Northern California marijuana farm, and falls in love with a biker.

No further details for the musical comedy have been announced. The Hollywood Reporter first posted the news.