It’s birthday week for the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After sending a birthday GIF to Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans offered his Captain America: Civil War buddy Sebastian Stan well wishes on his big day.

“Happy birthday, Sebastian! I still remember that time I helped you with your college essay,” Evans tweeted along with a photo of the pair. This “college essay” is shown in the image as, “All your wildest dreams will come true.”

Sebastian, who plays Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier opposite Evans’ Captain America, turned 34 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday, and he received a goofier birthday wish from Evans in the form of a Thor blooper from Marvel’s The Avengers. “My favorite person to mess up an otherwise flawless take,” the actor joked.