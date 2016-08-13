Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan celebrate Captain America actor's birthday

Nick Romano
August 13, 2016 at 12:00 PM EDT

It’s birthday week for the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After sending a birthday GIF to Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans offered his Captain America: Civil War buddy Sebastian Stan well wishes on his big day. 

“Happy birthday, Sebastian! I still remember that time I helped you with your college essay,” Evans tweeted along with a photo of the pair. This “college essay” is shown in the image as, “All your wildest dreams will come true.” 

Sebastian, who plays Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier opposite Evans’ Captain America, turned 34 on Saturday. 

 

Meanwhile, Hemsworth celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday, and he received a goofier birthday wish from Evans in the form of a Thor blooper from Marvel’s The Avengers. “My favorite person to mess up an otherwise flawless take,” the actor joked. 

