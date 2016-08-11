type TV Show Current Status In Season

Carpool Karaoke isn’t the only viral segment from The Late Late Show that’s getting its own series.

TBS announced on Thursday it has ordered a 16-episode first season of Drop the Mic, a comedy and music series based on the bit from James Corden’s late-night talk show that features a rap battle between the host and a big-name celebrity. Kevin Hart, Anne Hathaway, David Schwimmer, and Rebel Wilson are among the famous folks who have participated in Drop the Mic.

Slated to debut next year, Drop the Mic will see four celebs compete in a rap battle royale, with the winner being chosen each week by a studio audience. Corden will not be the host — one will be named later — but he is serving as executive producer of the series alongside his Late Late Show fellow EP, Ben Winston (with whom he created Carpool Karaoke), and Jensen Karp, formerly known as Hot Carl.

“Drop the Mic is such an exciting show, and we can’t wait to begin making it,” said Winston in a statement. “Every time we have done this segment on The Late Late Show, it has become a massive viral moment. Now with TBS as our perfect partner, we hope to create some really memorable television.”

Carpool Karaoke scored a 16-episode order from Apple Music last month, while Lip Sync Battle, which was a popular segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was adapted into a series on Spike last year.