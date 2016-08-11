type Book Current Status In Season

The film version of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, adapted from Ransom Riggs’ hit 2011 novel, is getting a book devoted to the art of its strikingly visual and creepy world. The Art of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children is full of behind the scenes photos from the making of the film, and EW is excited to premiere a handful of exclusive images.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children follows an orphanage where children with strange powers are looked after by the magical Miss Peregrine. Tim Burton directs and Penny Dreadful‘s Eva Green stars as Miss Peregrine, alongside Chris O’Dowd, Asa Butterfield, Judi Dench, Samuel L. Jackson, and Allison Janney.

The Art of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, from Quirk Books, hits shelves Aug. 30, and the film comes out Sept. 30. See the photos from the set below:

Leah Gallo

The children pose for a group shot on their last day of filming in Belgium.

Leah Gallo

Masterminds of the Miss Peregrine universe, author Ransom Riggs (left) and director of the film adaptation Tim Burton.

Leah Gallo

Tim Burton peers through the viewfinder to find the perfect lens for a shot of Asa Butterfield (left) and Chris O’Dowd.

Leah Gallo

The cast and crew share a laugh between takes of the dinner scene.

Jay Maidment

Tim Burton directs Samuel L. Jackson during a flashback scene in Barron’s underground vault laboratory set built at Gillette. They are surrounded by a cast of scientists looking for immortality.

Leah Gallo

Ransom Riggs and two actors all sporting sunglasses during a sunny day on a Belgium set.

Leah Gallo

Ransom Riggs visits a location in Belgium where production films scenes from a movie inspired by his novel.