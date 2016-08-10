Star Trek: Major details revealed about new TV show

type TV Show run date 09/24/17 performer Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs broadcaster CBS Current Status In Season

The showrunner behind the new Star Trek TV series just revealed a lot of fresh information about the new series, including that the upcoming series will focus on a female lead character — likely played by an actor with a “level of diversity” — who will be a lieutenant commander on a starship.

At the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, writer-producer Bryan Fuller took questions from critics. Star Trek is being rebooted for the small screen next January as Star Trek: Discovery, which will launch on CBS and then exclusively switch to the network’s streaming service CBS All Access. Another Trek series previously had a female lead: Voyager, which ran from 1995 to 2001, starred Kate Mulgrew.