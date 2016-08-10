This article originally appeared on TIME.com.

A man climbed Trump Tower in New York City using suction cups Wednesday afternoon.

The man, identified as white and in his twenties or thirties and clad in a green shirt, made it to the sixth floor sub roof of the building’s south side around 4:30 p.m. and was continuing his climb, using a device made of suction cups, according to the NYPD.

Authorities appeared to break a glass window above the man, but he quickly pivoted to the side and continued to climb.

A witness told ABC that the man was standing on the sub roof garden, which is open to the public, when he started climbing on the building’s East 56th Street side.

@fox5ny there is a man scaling Trump Tower! pic.twitter.com/48THanMgOk — Jason Chu (@JasonC1219) August 10, 2016

Police are on the scene and attempting to talk to the man, an NYPD spokesman told TIME. The NYPD inflated airbags to catch the man in case he falls.

Airbags have been deployed in case the climber falls. pic.twitter.com/TpuWQRNBJV — Sgt. Carlos Nieves (@NYPDNieves) August 10, 2016

Witnesses were confused about the climber’s purpose and posted several pictures of the climber on Twitter.