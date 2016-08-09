Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

The Olympics

NBC, 8 p.m.

Come on, people — Rio 2016 is obviously your best bet tonight, and it’s not even close. Gymnastics sensation Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA flipping their way to the gold? This promises to be quite the show. Additional reading: Since we already know what’s playing in Michael Phelps’ headphones, here’s what Biles’ teammate Aly Raisman told us gets her pumped up to compete.

SEASON FINALE

Animal Kingdom

TNT, 9 p.m.

The Ellen Barkin-Scott Speedman beach-set crime-family drama ends its first season with a bang with a finale directed by John Wells (the man known for producing and/or directing The West Wing, E.R., the Bradley Cooper movie Burnt, and a zillion other things).

SEASON PREMIERE

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Los Angeles Rams

HBO, 10 p.m.

The docuseries excels at mining human drama from NFL training camps, but this season the show adds a new layer by shadowing the Rams as they move from St. Louis to L.A. — a city which hasn’t had a team since 1994. Plus, they also have the No. 1 overall draft pick in quarterback Jared Goff. So, uh, no pressure, guys.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

While most of his late-night colleagues are currently laughing it up on hiatus, ol’ Trevor Noah is working extra hard tonight with not one but two guests — Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome, both of Comedy Central’s excellent historical parody Another Period.