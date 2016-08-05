Olympics 2016: What to expect from the festive opening ceremony in Rio

On Friday, Brazil — a country known for its jubilant spirit — is, not surprisingly, throwing one massive party to kick off the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The opening ceremony, held at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, will feature more than 6,000 volunteer dancers hoofing it in honor of Brazilian culture. (See below to find out when it airs in the U.S.)

“It’s going to be a very festive performance and a very lively atmosphere,” NBC Olympics executive producer Jim Bell tells EW. “I think everybody is looking forward to kicking things off.”

The show will feature Brazilian samba singer Elza Soares, rapper Karol Conka, 12-year-old rapper MC Soffia, and renowned Brazilian musicians Caetano Veloso and Gilbertor Gil, two of the country’s most important singers who were exiled in the 1960s by the military dictatorship. Retired model Gisele Bündchen will walk the runway, and Carnival, the country’s weeklong festival signaling the beginning of Lent, is also expected to be highlighted in the ceremony.

“There will be a moment towards the end [of the ceremony] when the athletes will be involved in a way that should be fun,” teases Bell. “I think it’s fun to try and get them both to have their moment and be part of the show without overly taxing them.”

This year, the ceremony, under the direction of Oscar-nominated Fernando Meirelles (City of God), is working with a budget that’s a mere 10 percent of the $41.5 million London spent on its ceremony in 2012. Meirelles felt “it wouldn’t be fair” to spend that much money when the country is going through a financial crisis, reported Bloomberg.

“I really think in some cases it’s probably wise,” says Bell of the smaller budget. “It’s daunting when you see what other people have done and spent, but I think they’re in real great shape and feel really positive about their ceremony and their statement and their moment.”

One of the challenges Bell and his team faces is making sure they’re providing viewers at home with enough information to understand what’s happening in the ceremony. To solve this problem and convey the scale of the event to U.S. audiences, NBC plans on running sound bites with Meirelles explaining important aspects of the show.

“You can hear it in his own words, and then you can sit back and enjoy,” says Bell.

The opening ceremony will air Friday, on an hour tape delay, at 8:00 p.m. ET and PT, and at 7:00 p.m. CT and MT, on NBC. The network’s Olympics coverage for the evening will begin 30 minutes prior.