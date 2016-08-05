Blake Griffin is taking his talents to television. The L.A. Clippers superstar will present the pilot of his semi-autobiographical animated pilot Okies of Bel Air to Fox, EW has confirmed.

The new series will follow a family of catfish farmers from Oklahoma who pick up and move to Bel Air after their son is drafted by the NBA. If it sounds like a somewhat familiar tale, that’s because it is — Griffin himself left his hometown in Oklahoma to move to Los Angeles after being a first round draft pick by the L.A. Clippers in 2009. Griffin serves as an executive producer for the series and may also voice the main character if his NBA schedule allows.

This isn’t Griffin’s first foray into the worlds of comedy and television. The athlete often performs stand-up comedy in his free time, and has taken roles on Greek and 90210 in the past. Most recently, Griffin made an outrageous appearance on Broad City and, if Michael Jordan has his way, may star in Space Jam 2.