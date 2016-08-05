Adele's credit card was declined at H&M: 'I was mortified'

This story originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.
Adele is ranked as the ninth highest-paid celebrity in the world, earning $80.5 million, according to Forbes.
But even she gets her credit card declined sometimes.
The Oscar and 10-time Grammy-winning singer shared a candid conversation with a sold-out audience during her July 31 concert at San Jose’s SAP Center.
“I went to H&M and my card got declined. Oh my days, pretty embarrassing. Nobody knew it was me, but I was mortified,” Adele said of her shopping trip hours before the performance, according to The Mirror.
During her U.S. tour, the mother of one has been pictured at affordable retail stores such as H&M and Target.
In fact, Adele told the same SAP Center audience that the first thing she does in California is to get an In N Out burger and go shopping at Target.
“They have everything! Literally I spent $100 on stuff I do not need, I never need anything I buy at Target but it’s amazing,” she told the Bay Area crowd.
Comments