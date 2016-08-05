Adele's credit card was declined at H&M: 'I was mortified'

This story originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Adele is ranked as the ninth highest-paid celebrity in the world, earning $80.5 million, according to Forbes.

But even she gets her credit card declined sometimes.

The Oscar and 10-time Grammy-winning singer shared a candid conversation with a sold-out audience during her July 31 concert at San Jose’s SAP Center.

“I went to H&M and my card got declined. Oh my days, pretty embarrassing. Nobody knew it was me, but I was mortified,” Adele said of her shopping trip hours before the performance, according to The Mirror.

Adele talking how the first thing she does in California is to get a in n out burger and loves to shop. pic.twitter.com/ELLLbjkddv — ♡ Ginger Biscuit ♡ (@sammylovesAdele) July 31, 2016

During her U.S. tour, the mother of one has been pictured at affordable retail stores such as H&M and Target.

In fact, Adele told the same SAP Center audience that the first thing she does in California is to get an In N Out burger and go shopping at Target.

“They have everything! Literally I spent $100 on stuff I do not need, I never need anything I buy at Target but it’s amazing,” she told the Bay Area crowd.