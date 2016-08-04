Idina Menzel announces self-titled album, performs new song live

Idina Menzel surprised her fans with big news Thursday night: She has a new album on the way — and she debuted a new song from the record.

Menzel titled her fifth studio album Idina., because “I want you to know me on a first-name basis, I guess,” she said in her Facebook Live announcement late Thursday. “I poured my heart out and used my music as a place to kind of figure some things out. It’s a really personal album.”

The Frozen star also explained the punctuation at the end of the album title. “There’s a little period after it that kind of gives a little attitude, but that’s just ’cause of those, like, four guys that bullied me in middle school that always screwed up my name. And then maybe one older guy a little more recently,” she joked, referring to John Travolta’s infamous “Adele Dazeem” flub at the 2014 Oscars.

She went on to deliver a liver performance of her new song, titled “I See You.” “Here’s to the lonely, to the brokenhearted, I want you to know I feel your pain. Here’s to the hopeless, the almost-forgotten, to those who got lost along the way. I see you,” she sang.

The musical theatre star hasn’t released a solo record since her 2014 holiday album, Holiday Wishes. Last week, Menzel signed on for Lifetime’s remake of Bette Midler’s 1988 dramedy, Beaches.

Idina. is slated for a Sept. 23 release and is available for pre-sale now. Watched the announcement and her performance of “I See You” below.

