Britney Spears teases new music video on Instagram Stories

The “new era” of Britney Spears has officially begun. The pop star has begun teasing pieces of her new music video for “Make Me” on Instagram Stories. New snippets and never-before-seen video bits will updated on her account throughout the day and will stay on her Story for 24 hours.

The first clip shows Spears’ figure, silhouetted by bright light, walking toward the camera and spinning. Spears shows off some of her legendary dance moves in the next snippet, and one final image shows a close-up. Her outfits include fabulous thigh-high boots and lace cut-out leotards.

Spears announced Wednesday that her new album Glory would drop at the end of August, and released the latest song”Private Show,” Thursday morning.

See the clip above via Spears’ Instagram Story.