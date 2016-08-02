type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 01/08/03 performer Chris Harrison broadcaster ABC seasons 14 Current Status In Season

It’s Bachelorette bliss for JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers!

The newly engaged couple stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday to discuss Monday’s season finale of the hit ABC dating show and their red-hot romance.

Showing off the sparkling engagement ring Rodgers picked out for her, Fletcher said she got emotional watching his beachfront proposal back on TV.

“I watched the proposal a couple of times and I was tearing up,” the 25-year-old explained. “It was a such a beautiful moment then and just being able to watch it back, it was still so amazing and beautiful to see. I mean, I cried!”

For Rodgers, 27, watching that moment in Thailand again helped him remember what exactly had happened.

“It was good to watch it back for me because I was so nervous,” he said.

“We both blacked out!” Fletcher added.

WATCH: "The same day I got engaged, I had a breakup." – @JoelleFletcher on the @BacheloretteABC experience. https://t.co/A1klehXzyD — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 2, 2016

Despite saying she had doubts before the proposal, Fletcher said she had knew Rodgers was the one the moment he proposed.

“Just being in that situation – it’s completely overwhelming as far as emotions,” she explained. “I’ve never in my entire life dated more than one guy at the same time. But when it came down to it, I know the moment he proposed that there was no doubts in my mind.”

“It was such a great day for me. The same day I got engaged, I had a breakup and that normally doesn’t happen,” she added.

As for when the two will walk down the aisle, the happy couple are throwing around dates but say it’ll be next year sometime. “I keep saying, ‘Let’s go to Vegas!’ ” Fletcher joked. “But we’re going to plan this one.”

And while Fletcher isn’t sure whether we’ll see the wedding on TV yet, she did say she’ll be taking Rodgers’ last name when they finally say “I do.”