Guillermo del Toro exhibit: At Home with Monsters brings out Ron Perlman, Jon Favreau, more

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
placeholder
Nick Romano
July 31, 2016 at 06:00 PM EDT

Bleak House, the personal treasury of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, is legendary: The Pan’s Labyrinth and Pacific Rim director stored countless books, movie props, paintings, life-size figures, and more items in his San Fernando Valley home, and now, you too can see his vast collection up close in an exhibit titled “Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters.”

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art celebrated the opening of this new exhibition on Saturday with del Toro himself, Oscar-winning Birdman director Alejandro González Iñárritu, Jon Favreau, Ron Perlman, and Avatar director James Cameron, among others. 

“At Home with Monsters” features more than 500 pieces from del Toro’s Bleak House collection, including fake guns and ammo from Hellboy, the giant head of Frankenstein’s monster that typically welcomes Bleak House guests, replica statues of Pan’s Labyrinth creatures, and costumes from Crimson Peak

“I started collecting when I was a child. I have every single thing that I bought,” del Toro told The Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a statement. “I’m a  monster guy. I love fantasy. I love reading.” 

The exhibit is open in L.A. until Nov. 27. After that, it will tour Minneapolis, Toronto, Mexico City, Barcelona, Paris, and New York City. See photos below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

