Kenny Chesney and Pink duet for 'Setting the World on Fire'
Kenny Chesney’s Cosmic Hallelujah drops at the end of October, but he just shared one of the starriest bits, releasing “Setting the World on Fire,” a wispy duet with pop star Pink. The song sees the two stars running through the streets of Los Angeles and their memories of each other.
Chesney certainly isn’t a stranger to duets, having released songs with Grace Potter, the Wailers, Uncle Kraker, Mac McAnally, while Pink has climbed the charts with songs featuring Nate Reuss, the Indigo Girls, Lily Allen, and, of course, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, and Mya for “Lady Marmalade.”
Chesney has previously shared “Noise” off his upcoming 16th studio LP. Though he once announced that the collection would be called Sometown Somewhere, he changed the release date and title to accommodate new music—”Fire” included. “People have asked me what it feels like, and it feels like a cosmic hallelujah,” he said on the Today show. The country superstar is currently on a massive summer trek that features support from Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, and Old Dominion.
