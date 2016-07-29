Kenny Chesney’s Cosmic Hallelujah drops at the end of October, but he just shared one of the starriest bits, releasing “Setting the World on Fire,” a wispy duet with pop star Pink. The song sees the two stars running through the streets of Los Angeles and their memories of each other.

Chesney certainly isn’t a stranger to duets, having released songs with Grace Potter, the Wailers, Uncle Kraker, Mac McAnally, while Pink has climbed the charts with songs featuring Nate Reuss, the Indigo Girls, Lily Allen, and, of course, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, and Mya for “Lady Marmalade.”