Samantha Highfill
July 28, 2016 at 07:13 PM EDT

As much as we loved listening to Lorelai and Rory talk about Amy Schumer in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Gilmore Girls revival, EW has confirmed that said conversation won’t appear in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

It seems the Amy Schumer/John Oliver conversation was footage that series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino created specifically for the promo, so though it’s a safe bet we’ll get a similar scene in the revival — Lorelai and Rory talking about pop culture at the kitchen table — there will be no discussion of Schumer. (Or at least not the same discussion.)

Watch the trailer below:

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix’s four-part revival, arrives November 25.

