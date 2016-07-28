type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 7 run date 10/05/00-05/15/07 performer Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Keiko Agena, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki, Scott Patterson, Liz Torres, Yanic Truesdale, Milo Ventimiglia guest performer Rob Estes broadcaster The CW, WB genre Drama, Comedy

As much as we loved listening to Lorelai and Rory talk about Amy Schumer in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Gilmore Girls revival, EW has confirmed that said conversation won’t appear in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

It seems the Amy Schumer/John Oliver conversation was footage that series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino created specifically for the promo, so though it’s a safe bet we’ll get a similar scene in the revival — Lorelai and Rory talking about pop culture at the kitchen table — there will be no discussion of Schumer. (Or at least not the same discussion.)

November 25: Miraculously, a date that absolutely no one in Stars Hollow has a conflict with. #AYearintheLifehttps://t.co/EIB96t54cF — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) July 27, 2016

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix’s four-part revival, arrives November 25.