Billy Ray Cyrus comedy Still the King renewed by CMT

CMT
placeholder
Dan Snierson
July 27, 2016 at 04:38 AM EDT

Still the King

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season

It’s good to be the King on CMT.

Just over halfway through season 1 of Still the King, the network announced on Wednesday it has renewed the comedy for a second season. The series stars Billy Ray Cyrus as Burnin’ Vernon, a has-been country music star-turned-Elvis impersonator who poses as a minister in a small town and reconnects with a former one-night-stand (Joey Lauren Adams), who informs him he has a teenage daughter (Madison Iseman).

Production on the 13-episode second season begins in Nashville this fall.

The show’s premiere stands as the network’s highest-rated original series debut ever, and King has been courting about 4.5 million viewers per episode across all CMT platforms. The two-part season 1 finale is slated to air Aug. 14.

