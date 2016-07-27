Arrested Development boss: 'We're ready to go' on season 5

type TV Show genre Comedy run date 11/02/03 performer Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, David Cross, Tony Hale, Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor guest performer Liza Minnelli, Charlize Theron broadcaster Fox, Netflix seasons 5

Arrested Development is “very close” to getting a fifth season on Netflix, executive producer Mitch Hurwitz said at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.

Seven years after being canceled, the Fox comedy was resurrected on Netflix for a 15-episode fourth season, which reunited the whole Bluth family in 2013 — Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, and Jeffrey Tambor, among them. After the fourth season earned critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations, the question remained when the Bluths would be back for a fifth round.

“We’re very close,” Hurwitz said Wednesday while promoting his other Netflix series Lady Dynamite, noting that nothing is official yet. “It’s the thing I’m really desperate to do. We’ve got a lot of stories broken. We’re ready to go. I’m so appreciative of the fans wanting more, I’d hate to tease them with information until we know it’s going to happen… If it does happen, it looks like shooting would happen at the start of 2017.”

It appears the hurdle now is making sure the cast is available, as most are currently starring on other series; Tambor is on Transparent, de Rossi on Scandal, and Hale on Veep, to name a few. “It’s a lot of scheduling,” Hale recently told EW at Comic-Con. “A lot of people are doing different stuff and it’s nine people to get together. I really want to see where the story continues.” Check out the full interview here.