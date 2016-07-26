type TV Show Current Status In Season runtime 225 minutes performer Lauren Conrad distributor Paramount Home Video genre Reality TV

MTV’s smash hit The Hills may have premiered 10 years ago, but the upcoming special The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now will revisit everyone’s favorite drama-filled series, complete with “things we haven’t talked about before.”

In a new promo for the anniversary special, which you can see above, star Lauren Conrad lays the ground work for what will be a must-watch occasion for any fan of the series. Not only will this be Conrad’s first time returning to the network that made her a household name since the original series finale, she also promises to divulge the “reality” behind the reality show.

“So often we would say, like, ‘If you knew the real story, you would understand,’” poses the reality star. “And what I’d like to do is tell that story.” While many of the actors have come out to state that the show’s drama was engineered behind the scenes, there are still moments and plot points that fans have clamored to learn the truth about — for instance, the infamous falling out of Lauren and Heidi Montag’s relationship as best friends. “We’re going to take a look back at the show and reveal things that we haven’t talked about before,” teases Conrad.

The Hills, which was a spin-off of the reality teen drama Laguna Beach, followed Conrad as she moved from her hometown of Laguna Beach, California to the busy city life of Los Angeles in order to pursue her dreams of becoming a fashion icon. Conrad appeared on five of the show’s six seasons, allowing her Laguna Beach frenemy Kristin Cavallari to take the mantle of lead.

The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now premieres Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.