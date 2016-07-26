The fifth annual Global Citizen Festival returns to the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park on Sept. 24. Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez, Major Lazer, and Metallica are scheduled to headline the event.

The evening, which has been billed as a free-ticketed event to help raise awareness for the Global Goals set by the United Nations since its inception, will be hosted by Chelsea Handler, Deborra-lee. and Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Seth Meyers. Guest performers include Chris Martin, who debuted Coldplay’s “Amazing Day” at the festival last year and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder who sang “Redemption Song” with Beyoncé also at last year’s fest. Usher, Ellie Goulding, Yandel, and Yusuf/Cat Stevens round out this year’s performers.

“I couldn’t be more honored to participate in the Global Citizen Festival as it continues to help solve important issues around the world,” Selena Gomez said in a release. “I am particularly proud to be involved this year as the focus is on education. As an artist with many young fans, I believe everyone has the right to an education.”

Majer Lazer added, “We’re honored to be a part of this year’s Global Citizen Festival and the initiative to end global poverty. We’re humbled to join such an impressive lineup and to be working with a Festival so dedicated to education and raising awareness.”

“Over the last five years, Global Citizens around the world have taken more than 6 million actions in the fight against extreme poverty – actions that are set to affect the lives of over 650 million of the world’s most marginalized people,” said Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen in a statement. “This year’s Festival – and this incredible lineup – is an annual touch point to hold our world leaders to account on their commitments to solve the world’s biggest problems.”