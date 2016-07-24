Justin Timberlake performing the Carlton while playing golf is becoming a tradition, and he did it again for this weekend’s American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Timberlake posted video to social media of him dancing with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air veteran Alfonso Ribeiro, who originated the dance on the ’90s show, and basketball star Stephen Curry. Ribeiro previously danced the Carlton with JT at last year’s AC championship and earlier this year at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

“Celebrating one of my only good shots today with a little Jones BBQ,” Curry wrote on Twitter along with a photo of the moment. “Good times. Gonna do it all again tmw.”

See the trio’s dance below.