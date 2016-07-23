type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 10/31/10 performer Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus broadcaster AMC seasons 9

The Walking Dead is so many things — scary, sad, gross — but, according to showrunner Scott Gimple, it’s also like a super-sweet, pre-packaged pastry that may or may not have Michonne-like abilities to survive the apocalypse.

“I enjoy making these people happy,” Gimple said of his show’s cast when he stopped by EW’s studio at San Diego Comic-Con. “I do not like making them sad, but sadness is baked in. It’s kind of the cream of our Twinkie.”

That Twinkie-like sadness is really going to be unwrapped in the season 7 premiere, Gimple promised.

“We had a table read for the first episode, and it’s a very nervous thing for a writer to have a table read because it’s a visual medium and you’re a little worried about it. There’s AMC executives there, everybody’s there, and they read it, they read the script, and it’s super-intense,” he explained. “As we end, there’s people crying. There’s just silence in the room. Everybody is destroyed, and it was a very strange feeling sitting there looking at all of these people hurt and wounded.”

Gimple admitted the cast is very much still in mourning… and that the audience will be soon as well. “There is a very weird art imitating life situation going on; these people need to go on, and it’s been difficult figuring out how to do it. We’ve been taking little baby steps and we’re just barely finding our feet. And we’re here [at Comic-Con] and it helps.”

“We want to bring the audience along with us,” he added. “They’re going to go through something and it’s going to be hard for them.”

The Walking Dead‘s joint Hostess and Kleenex party begins on Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC. Watch the full interview above.

